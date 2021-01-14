expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

Sororities host baby shower

By Jaine Treadwell

Published 10:23 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Gamma Alpha Xi Zeta Chapter, is hosting a Drive- Thru Baby Shower for Sav-A-Life of Troy on Saturday, January 16. Sabrina Thomas, sorority president, said the Drive-Thru Baby Shower will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the First Baptist Church parking lot off North Three Notch Street.

“Sav-A-Life gives education classes and support for women, children and fathers before, during and after pregnancy,” Thomas said. “All services of Sav-A-Life are free and confidential.”

The items that are needed and will be greatly appreciated include diapers, sizes newborn and one through four; baby wash clothes, baby towels, bottle, blankets – receivers and covers; equipment for nursing moms including pumps, bottles and warmers and, also, socks, booties and shoes for infants and up; outfits and clothing for boys and girls, newborn to 4-toddler and infant toiletries including shampoo, lotion, soap, bath oil and comb and brush sets.  Thomas said Sav-A-Life provides free supplies and parenting education to anyone in Pike County and all donations will be greatly appreciated.

More News

Trojans return to Trojan Arena to take on Georgia Southern

Trojans return home to take on Georgia Southern

Sororities host baby shower

Finalists in finance challenge conduct drive

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you think President Trump should be censured or impeached because of his support of protestors at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events