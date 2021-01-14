Trojans return to Trojan Arena to take on Georgia Southern

The Troy men’s basketball team had their series with Georgia State postponed last weekend. They return from a two-week break on Friday to take on Georgia Southern in a two-game series in Statesboro.

The Trojans (6-5, 1-1 SBC) last played in early January when they were completing their series against Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina. The Trojans won game one 69-56 before falling in game two on Saturday, 90-59.

The Trojans are last in the SBC averaging 61 points per game, while their defense is allowing the third fewest points in the league (65.8).

Two Trojans average double digits in scoring led by Zay Williams who enters the game averaging 11 points per game. Nick Stampley is right behind him averaging 10.9 points.

The Eagles enter the game 1-3 in conference play and 7-6 overall. They lost both games to Appalachian State last weekend.

The Eagles are led in scoring by Eric Boone, who is averaging 12 points per game. Zack Bryant is averaging 14 points per game, but has played in four fewer games.

This series will mark the 15th and 16th meetings between the two schools since 2009. The Trojans have dropped six-straight games against Georgia Southern.

Tip-off for game one on Friday is scheduled for 5 p.m. Game two on Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m.