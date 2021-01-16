01-15 Police Reports
Arrest
01-14-2021
Hollinghead, Nakisha Nicole, Age 25, County Rd 7222, Alias Warrant
Simmons, Sally Kaye, Age 54, County Rd 1166, Contempt of Court
McKenzie, Jonathan Michael, Age 35, Skipperville, AL, Capias Warrant
01-15-2021
Johnson, Christopher D, Age 38, Montgomery, AL, Capias Warrant
Walker, Kendall Obrien, Age 26, Aster Ave, Alias Warrant
Incident Report
01-14-2021
Suspicious Circumstances on US Hwy 231 S
Vehicle Search on Gibbs St
Found Property on US Hwy 231 S
Driving While License Revoked on US Hwy 231 S
Domestic Dispute at Southland Village
Towed Vehicle on County Rd 5516
01-15-2021
Domestic Dispute on Henderson Dr
Harassment on US Hwy 231 S
Forgery 2nd on Williams St
DISCLAIMER: All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.