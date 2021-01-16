expand
January 16, 2021

01-15 Police Reports

By Mike Hensley

Published 12:47 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

Arrest

01-14-2021

Hollinghead, Nakisha Nicole, Age 25, County Rd 7222, Alias Warrant

Simmons, Sally Kaye, Age 54, County Rd 1166, Contempt of Court

McKenzie, Jonathan Michael, Age 35, Skipperville, AL, Capias Warrant

01-15-2021

Johnson, Christopher D, Age 38, Montgomery, AL, Capias Warrant

Walker, Kendall Obrien, Age 26, Aster Ave, Alias Warrant

Incident Report

01-14-2021

Suspicious Circumstances on US Hwy 231 S

Vehicle Search on Gibbs St

Found Property on US Hwy 231 S

Driving While License Revoked on US Hwy 231 S

Domestic Dispute at Southland Village

Towed Vehicle on County Rd 5516

01-15-2021

Domestic Dispute on Henderson Dr

Harassment on US Hwy 231 S

Forgery 2nd on Williams St

DISCLAIMER:  All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.

