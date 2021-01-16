expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

Harris

‘He will be missed’: Pike County mourns the loss of longtime commissioner Charlie Harris

By Jaine Treadwell

Published 12:43 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

American Flags in Brundidge are flying at half-mast in memory of Charlie Harris, a lifetime resident of the city and a leader in city and county politics for 34 years.

At the time of his death on Thursday, Harris was serving District 5 on the Pike County Commission, a position that he had held since 1993.

McKenzie Wilson, county administrator, Pike County Commission, said she was deeply saddened on hearing of Commissioner Harris’ passing.

“Commissioner Harris was on the Commission when I started in 1998,” Wilson said. “He truly loved serving the people of District 5 and was always willing to fight for what he believed in. Here, at the Commission Office, we consider ourselves a family, and it is a sad day to have lost one of our own.” 

Commissioners Robin Sullivan, Homer Wright and Jimmy Barron have all served on the commission with Harris for 16 years.

To a one, they said Harris was a man of his word and a dedicated public servant.

“Commissioner Harris fought hard for his district,” said Commission Chairman Sullivan. “He didn’t always win but he stood by what was passed by the commission. If Commissioner Harris was not for something, he told us so. If he was, he let us know that too.”

Sullivan said what he appreciated most about Harris was that, once he gave his word, he kept it. “And, you could count on it.”

For Allen Jones, Commission attorney, Harris’ death was “sad news.”

“Charlie and I have covered a lot of important ground and issues over these many years,” Jones said. “We could always talk and we had a close relationship as well.”

Jones said he enjoys debating the pros and cons on many topics and debating with Harris was especially enjoyable.

“Charlie would always listen and be open-minded with me, even though he didn’t always agree,” Jones said. “I respected him for fighting for his ideas. Almost always, we would get a plan worked out and that’s to his credit for trusting in me and my advice.”

Allen said, once Harris made a decision he was a good as his word.

“You could rely on his word and take it to the bank,” Allen said. “Charlie kept his word. That’s very important for us all to remember about him.

“Charlie Harris was good man and a commissioner who truly loved Pike County and the commission itself. He served his district and Pike County for these many years and he took pride in his important role to all citizens. I will miss him.”

Harris political career began in his hometown of Brundidge in the late 1970s when he ran for the Brundidge City Commission.

“Charlie ran several times unsuccessfully,” said Jimmy Ramage who was, at that time, a city commissioner. “He and Jerry Henderson led the efforts to get the Brundidge and Troy forms of city government changed from the city commission to the mayor-council form. They were successful and, in 1986, Charlie was elected to represent his district.”

Ramage said the transition in government went smoothly and allowed  for better representation in city government.  

Isabell Boyd, who now serves the City of Brundidge as its mayor, served, with Harris on the council in Brundidge.

“I enjoyed working with Charlie,” Boyd said. “He was instrumental in getting our form of government changed and in making positive changes in Brundidge. He will be missed. The flags are flying in recognition of his longtime public service.”

More News

Patriots defeat Valiant Cross on Thursday night

Bama in a Box receives statewide exposure

Varsity Bulldogs sweep New Brockton on Friday night

Lady Patriots excited to get back to work

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you think President Trump should be censured or impeached because of his support of protestors at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events

News

Bama in a Box receives statewide exposure

Brundidge

‘He will be missed’: Pike County mourns the loss of longtime commissioner Charlie Harris

Coronavirus

Local health care specialists feeling the impacts of COVID-19

News

Body of Troy University student found on campus

News

Finalists in finance challenge conduct drive

News

‘Encouragement Wall’ under construction at TRMC

News

Pike County loses longtime commissioner

Coronavirus

Pike County adds three more deaths, appointments for vaccinations continue to rise

Brundidge

Tupper Lightfoot to host Imagi-Con Virtual

News

TroyFest 2021 is a go

News

‘The Sheppards’ featured at Hank Williams Museum

Brundidge

Tuesday Fire at Car City under investigation

News

House begins voting on 2nd Trump impeachment

News

McConnell won’t call Senate back for Trump impeachment trial

Coronavirus

Countries continue to try and slow the spread of COVID-19

News

Troy City Council passes two resolutions in first meeting of 2021

News

Dr. Bivins named President of UCA

News

TCS celebrates Board Member Appreciation Month

News

Pike County Heart Walk canceled; Ralph Black remembered

Coronavirus

Local schools receive federal funding

Coronavirus

‘Exercise patience’: Expect delays when scheduling vaccination

Coronavirus

Noble Manor receives tentative date for COVID-19 vaccine

Brundidge

With positive COVID cases on the rise, school systems elect to temporary suspend in class learning

News

Single vehicle crash claims the life of a Pike County woman