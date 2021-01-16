expand
January 16, 2021

John Williams Austin

By Submitted Article

Published 12:46 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

John William Austin, age 78, a resident of Brundidge, AL died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at his home. Graveside services will be held Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Springfield Cemetery with the Reverend Kenneth Baggett and the Reverend Donald Ash officiating.

 Mr. Austin is survived by his wife of 60 years Merlyn Fleming Austin, 2 daughters, Kelley Austin Fralish (Vince Fralish), Karmen Austin Howard (Brett Harris Howard); brother, Rickie Wayne Austin; grandchildren, Kade Fralish (Samantha), Judson Howard, Abby Crider (Cord), Hannah Brown (Nathan), Jordan Bauer (Gil), Zeke Fralish, Kelley Grace Howard; great-grandchildren, Preston Fralish, Mason Fralish, Tucker Fralish and Henry Crider; most loved cousins, several nieces and nephews and other family.

 He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover Washington and Virginia Lois Austin, sister-in-law, Gail Austin and father and mother-in-law, Arthur Fleming and Flora Tatum Fleming.

Pallbearers will be Kade Fralish, Judson Howard, Zeke Fralish, Cord Crider, Nathan Brown, Gil Bauer. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Ray McGough.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Troy Animal Rescue Project.

To sign the online guest register please visit us at dillardfh.com. 

