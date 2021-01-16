expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

Patriots defeat Valiant Cross on Thursday night

By Mike Hensley

Published 1:37 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots never trailed in their 58-32 win over Valiant Cross on Thursday night.

It was the second time this week the two schools met with the Patriots winning both games. Through the 13 games this season the Patriots are 11-2.

The Patriots scored 33 first half points on Thursday night. The defense held Valiant Cross to just 10 points in the opening 16 minutes.

The Patriots had five different players score in the second half and they outscored Valiant Cross 25-22 to secure the win.

Jay Taylor scored eight first half points and finished with 13 points. Tre Holmes also finished with 13 points for the Patriots and Austin Cross had 12. Mario Davenport also finished in double figures with 10 points. Drew Nelson, Jeff Knotts and Peyton Jacobs each finished with five points.

The Patriots will be back in action Saturday when they host Ezekiel. The Patriots will also celebrate senior night on Saturday.

More News

Patriots defeat Valiant Cross on Thursday night

Bama in a Box receives statewide exposure

Varsity Bulldogs sweep New Brockton on Friday night

Lady Patriots excited to get back to work

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you think President Trump should be censured or impeached because of his support of protestors at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events

News

Bama in a Box receives statewide exposure

Brundidge

‘He will be missed’: Pike County mourns the loss of longtime commissioner Charlie Harris

Coronavirus

Local health care specialists feeling the impacts of COVID-19

News

Body of Troy University student found on campus

News

Finalists in finance challenge conduct drive

News

‘Encouragement Wall’ under construction at TRMC

News

Pike County loses longtime commissioner

Coronavirus

Pike County adds three more deaths, appointments for vaccinations continue to rise

Brundidge

Tupper Lightfoot to host Imagi-Con Virtual

News

TroyFest 2021 is a go

News

‘The Sheppards’ featured at Hank Williams Museum

Brundidge

Tuesday Fire at Car City under investigation

News

House begins voting on 2nd Trump impeachment

News

McConnell won’t call Senate back for Trump impeachment trial

Coronavirus

Countries continue to try and slow the spread of COVID-19

News

Troy City Council passes two resolutions in first meeting of 2021

News

Dr. Bivins named President of UCA

News

TCS celebrates Board Member Appreciation Month

News

Pike County Heart Walk canceled; Ralph Black remembered

Coronavirus

Local schools receive federal funding

Coronavirus

‘Exercise patience’: Expect delays when scheduling vaccination

Coronavirus

Noble Manor receives tentative date for COVID-19 vaccine

Brundidge

With positive COVID cases on the rise, school systems elect to temporary suspend in class learning

News

Single vehicle crash claims the life of a Pike County woman