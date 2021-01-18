Patriots defeat Ezekiel

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots celebrated senior night on Saturday afternoon when they took on Ezekiel. The Lady Patriots, in their first action since the holidays defeated Ezekiel 52-28, while the boys won their matchup with Ezekiel, 56-23.

The win for the Boys gives them a 12-2 record on the season.

Nine different Patriots scored in the win led by senior Jay Taylor who finished with 13 points. Austin Cross was right behind Taylor with 12 points. Drew Nelson finished with eight points, Jeff Knotts had seven and Javon Christian had five.

The Patriots stormed out to a comfortable lead when they held Ezekiel to just one point and went into the second quarter leading 12-1.

Cross scored 10 of his 12 points in the second quarter and had two 3-pointers. The Patriots outscored their opponent 25-8 and went into halftime leading 47-9.

The Patriots outscored their opponent 19-14 in he second half and cruised to a comfortable 33-point win.

The Lady Patriots improved to 5-4 with their win on Saturday. It was the Patriots first game since Tuesday December 29.

Like the boys, the Lady Patriots put the game out of reach in the early stages of their game. They took a 19-3 lead into the second quarter before outscoring Ezekiel 14-5 in the second period. They went into halftime with a comfortable 33-8 lead.

The Patriots led by 20 at 41-21 heading into third quarter and eventually came away with a 24-point win.

Ivy White led the Patriots with 14 points to go along with two rebounds and two steals. Amity White added nine points and seven rebounds and Tiffany Johnson had eight points, nine rebounds and three assists. Morgan Bundy and Mikalah Griffin each had six points, Lakin Harrell had five points and Caroline Senn and Atley Island each had two.