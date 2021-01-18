Pike County Health Department begins administering COVID-19 VACCINE

The Pike County Health Department was a place of optimism for 150 senior adults who rolled up their sleeves Monday for a shot-in-the-arm that will hopefully protect them from the coronavirus and help prevent the spread of the disease that has set the nation and world back on its heels.

Almost to a one, those who waited to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna, said they were willing to get the vaccine, primarily, out of concern for others.

“Too many people are not wearing masks and this virus keeps spreading,” said Mildred Carroll. “I can’t do anything about them but getting this shot is what I can do.”

Barbara McVey sees the vaccine as the only way to get the virus under control and Mary Benning said the vaccine is all she can do and she “wants to do something to help.”

Those who waited patiently for the vaccine, said they had little or no reservations about the vaccine.

“It’s safe,” said Joan Slaughter. “I’m not concerned at all. I’m just proud to have the opportunity to get the vaccination.”

Slaughter’s husband had COVID-19 in September.

“For whatever reason, I didn’t get the virus,” she said. “And my husband was very blessed because he is diabetic. For me, the virus has been very close to home so I wanted to make sure to get the vaccine, for me and others.”

Pike County Commissioner Homer Wright was among those waiting to get the vaccination, “just to be sure.”

Wright tested positive for the coronavirus in September and “stayed out of the way.”

“I’ve been reading about the virus and watching TV to see where to go to get the vaccine,” he said. “I was proud to know I could get the shot at the health department.”

Wright got the first vaccine shot on Monday and will get the second one on February 15.

“It took about an hour to get in and out,” he said. “They moved a lot of people in that time. Part of that time was having to wait to make sure you didn’t have a reaction.”

Wright said he’s expecting to have a sore arm for a day or two.

“But that’s a lot better than having the virus and, maybe, giving it to somebody else,” he said.

The Pike County Health Department’s vaccine supply is sufficient into February. For information call the health department at 334-566-2860 and dial “O.”

