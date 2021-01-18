Ruth Gregory Garrett, age 87, a resident of Troy, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Troy Health and Rehabilitation. She was a loving and caring mother. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11 am at New Hope Cemetery with the Rev. Mack Moore officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing.

She is survived by her children: Ronnie Gregory (Cathy), Faye Allen (Ray), Julie Downing, Vickie Green (Ronny); brother: J.D. Goodwyne; sister: Irma Jean Lewis; grandchildren: Carrie Hueston, Bubba Gregory (Bonnie), Jacob Gregory, Kim Barr (Rob), Wesley Killingsworth (Kelly), Sharon Downing, Valerie Green; great grandchildren: Carrie Singleton, Dawson Gregory, Trevor Hueston, McKenzie Gregory, Zoe Gregory, Madison Killingsworth, Wendy Killingsworth, Reese Barr, Jasmine Smith, Caleb Johnson, Nathan Spivey; great great grandson: Jaxson Richards; and several step-children, nieces, nephews, and other family.

She is preceded in death by her 1st husband: Billy Gregory; 2nd husband: Robert Garrett; parents: Jack and Christine Goodwyne; brother: Billy Goodwyne; and sister: Connie Rhoden.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bubba Gregory, Dawson Gregory, Caleb Johnson, Matthew Ballard, and Wesley Killingsworth.

The family is accepting flowers or memorials may be made to the New Hope Cemetery Fund.