Habitat for Humanity holds 2nd anual Polar Bear Plunge

The 2nd anual Polar Bear Plunge is coming to the Troy Recreation Center on January 30 and spots are filling up fast.

On the final Saturday in January, people will flock to the Troy Recreation Center to jump into the frigid water of the outdoor pool in effort to raise money for Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s a major fundraiser for the Troy Habitat for Humanity,” Troy-Pike Habitat Fundraising Chairman Dianna Lee said. “We build homes and the homeowner not only participates by putting in sweat equity, but they also pay a no interest mortgage. The more money we can raise the lower we can put the cost of the home.”

The jump will begin at 9 a.m. on January 30 and interest in the event continues to grow.

“We are getting more and more people signing up every day,” Lee said. “We have a lot of interest in the plunging part by the University which is great.”

People who do not want to jump in the cold water have an opportunity to help out in a different way by becoming a sponsor.

“We also have a lot of interest in becoming a sponsor and that is coming a lot from the community,” Lee said. “We have corporate sponsorships of $500, $300, $200, $100 and $50. We also have individual plunging fees of $25. You can come and just plunge or you can sponsor the event by paying one of the corporate amounts.”

Although the water has the potential to be really cold, there will be plenty of ways to warm up quickly after hopping out of the water.

“They (participants) have a great time and we make it fun,” Lee said. “Most of them are in and out pretty quickly. Most of them run to the indoor pool, which is heated. We also have warm towels for them when they come out. Everybody gets a bag with polar bear goodies in there.”

Hot coffee will also be served compliments of Village Coffee.

There is no limit to the amount of participants, however due to the threat of COVID-19, social distancing will be observed.

“We will be socially distancing all of our plungers,” Lee said. “We may have to plunge in waves which will be one group going first, and then we will have another group that goes. We are already in the process of making sure that we mark around the pool so that everyone will be socially distant.”

Any one is interested in participating in the event or becoming a sponsor can go to the Habitat for Humanity Facebook page or they can call Lee at Troy Bank and Trust.