PCS celebrates School Board Member Recognition Month

In Alabama, January is celebrated as School Board Member Recognition Month.

Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools, took time at the opening of the Monday meeting of the Pike County BOE to express appreciation to the board, which he said is “the best” in the state.

Board Member Earnest Green was recognized for 30 years of continuing service.

In another time, the board would have been honored with a reception but, because of the restrictions of COVID-19, Bazzell said the reception will be held later in the spring.

After approving the financial statement for the month of December and the payment of the payrolls for the month of December, the board considered the awarding or the rejection of the bid for the capital project at Banks Middle School.

The board approved the awarding of the bid to Beasley Construction Service of Notasulga in the amount of $6,640,500.

In other business, the board approved the extension of the Homeschool Consortium and Virtual Option for all grade levels beginning 2021-2022 school year.

The board also approved the request for Dr. Mark Head to travel to and attend the Alabama Council of Administrators of Special Education Spring Conference in Birmingham. Dates for the conference are February 22-24. All expenses will be paid through IDEA Funds.

The board also approved the request for Elijah Gilbert to attend the NCCER training in Montgomery, January 27-29. All expenses will be paid through CTE Perkins funds.

In personnel actions, the board:

•Approved the termination of a probationary support employee.

•Accepted the resignation of Dana Benton, secretary/bookkeeper Banks, retroactive to December 18, 2020.

•Approved FMLA and catastrophic leave for JoAnn Middleton, bus driver.

• Approved the employment of Colton Johnson, adjunct teacher, Public Safety and Patrol Class, TPCT.