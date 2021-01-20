New Police Chief addresses council

Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James addressed the Brundidge City Council Tuesday night with assurance that he stands behind his commitment to serve the City of Brundidge “one hundred and ten percent and nothing less.”

James had hardly walked through the doors of the Brundidge Police Department when he was faced with a homicide.

Even though that was a sad day, James said he learned early of the great support he and his department have from other local law enforcement agencies.

James said no arrest has been made in the homicide case but a person of interest has been identified.

James said patrols have been increased throughout the city in response to gunshots being fired around the city.

“We are working to increase our staff and are involved in an interview process,” James said. “We need officers but we want to make sure they are the right fit for us.”

James said he has received an appointment to the E-911 Board and residency is a requirement,

“I am looking to become a resident of the city,” he said.

Willie Wright, city manager, said he and James are working closely with Central Alabama Crime Stoppers in an effort to benefit from its mission to make communities safer by offering cash awards for anonymous tips that help solve felony crimes and apprehend persons wanted on warrants charging them with felony crimes.

Wright said he discussed with CXS Transportation concerns that Brundidge citizens have about railroads crossing within the city that are momentarily blocked during times when traffic is heaviest.

Wright said he was told that to change one stop would affect the stops all up and down the line.

Wright reported that the city has received notification from Southern Commercial Development that CSX Transportation of scheduled crossings to be closed for maintenance and repair. The closings in Brundidge will be on/around 2/15 21 for County Road 4408, right off AL 93; Wood Road between North Main Street and Railroad Avenue; College Street between North Main Street and Railroad Ave; East Troy Street/AL 10 between Church Street and Railroad Avenue and Pennington Street/Johns Street, between Church Street and Hardshell Road.

On or around 2/16/21 County Road 4423, between Highway 231 and Tennille Road will be closed.

In council action, the council voted to cash in and close out longtime shares of employees’ life insurance with Sun Life Financials in the amount of around $10,000.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 pm. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.