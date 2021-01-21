Trojans conclude lengthy homestand against Chanticleers

The Troy University women’s basketball team concludes a seven game homestand when they take on Coastal Carolina inside Trojan Arena on Friday and Saturday.

The Trojans enter the game on a seven game winning streak after they swept Georgia Southern last Friday and Saturday. The Trojans are 7-4 overall and sit in second place in the Sun Belt Conference East Division with a 3-1 record.

The Trojans rank first in the conference averaging 85 points per game this season. Their defense, however, ranks last in points allowed at 75.3.

The Trojans are led by senior Alexus Dye who is coming off her second player of the week award last week. Dye is averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds this season. Dye’s eight rebounds ranks fifth nationally.

The Trojans have three players scoring in double figures this season. Japonica James leads the team averaging 13 points per game.

Coastal Carolina has lost four consecutive games. Their last win came on December 11 against North Carolina Pembroke. Following that win they had five-straight games either canceled or postponed.

Deaja Richardson is averaging 13 points per game and Aja Blunt averages 12.8 points per contest.

The Trojans have won four of the seven meetings against Coastal Carolina going back to 2017. The two teams split their two meetings last season. The Trojans won at Trojan Arena last season, 84-77.