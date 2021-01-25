JCA holds Valentines Day sale

Valentines Day is just around the corner and the Johnson Center for the Arts has some really sweet deals for sweethearts that will also support the arts in Pike County.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said those who take advantage of the opportunities offered through the JCA Valentine Sale, will also be supporting the arts at the downtown Troy arts center.

“The Johnson Center has art exhibitions that feature local, state and nationally acclaimed artists throughout the year,” Campbell said. “And, the JCA is a complete arts center that also features music, dance and the performing arts. The Valentine Sale will assist the JCA in providing arts opportunities for all ages, locally and throughout the region.

The JCA Valentine Sale will include a wide selection of items including jewelry, events, gift certificates, adventures and original artwork.

Campbell said the sale items may be viewed at httpps://jcatroy.org/sweet-deals-for-your-sweetheart.

The artwork for sale in the artists’ catalogs may be viewed at https://jcatroy.org/current-exhibits.

Porch deliveries are available inside the city of Troy or via free pickup at the Johnson Center at 300 East Walnut Street.

For more information, contact the JCA at 670-2287.

Campbell said the Johnson Center has a variety of art and artists scheduled throughout 2021 and each exhibition is a “don’t miss” show.

Now through February, the JCA features painters Jennifer Taylor in the upper level galleries and Timothy Joe in the lower level galleries.

Wednesday, February 24 through Saturday, April 10, Vincent Buwalda, Alabama sculptor will be featured in the upper level galleries. Invitational student art will be shown in the lower level galleries.

Saturday, April 23 through Saturday, June 5 Trish Land, painter, will be featured in the upper level galleries and TroyFest student art will fill the lower level galleries.

The JCA is open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission to the Johnson Center is free.