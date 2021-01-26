Billy Ray Norris, age 71, a resident of Troy, AL died Friday, January 22, 2021 at Troy Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services for Mr. Norris will be held Wednesday January 27, 2021 at 12pm in the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with Rev. Wayne Locklar officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 11-12pm.

Mr. Norris was preceded in death by his Wife, Odessa Smart Norris; parents: Mary Elizabeth and Linnie P. Norris; brothers: Alan Norris, Roy Norris, Alvin Norris; sisters: Catherine Paul and Mattie Clyde Rhodes.

He is survived by his daughters: Shannon Grantham (Tommy), Whittney Stone (Bryan II), Brittney Norris (Deaundray Baker); step-children: Kevin Cox, Sheila Campbell (Michael), Teresa Prescott (Randy), Eddie Cox (Denise); sisters: Judy Senn, Jean Allen; grandchildren: Larry Campbell Jr. (Jill), Juston Whitehead (Allison), Megan Wise (Clint), Mickey Cox, Mason Johnson, Reed Johnson, Isabella Johnson, Hagen Sessions, Taylar Stone, Brynlee Stone, Shade Blackwell, Brandon Grantham, Brianna Grantham, Braydon Grantham, Savannah Campbell, Ethan Young, Mason Whitehead, Easton Whitehead, Erin Cain, Dylan Harrell (Jessica), Brian Harrell (Brooke), Savannah Harrell, Cecelia Berry, Collin Rutledge, Heron Harrell, Alba Wise, Bennett Wise. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Eddie Cox, Mickey Cox, Larry Campbell Jr., Randy Prescott, Aaron Kilpatrick and Donald Reddoch.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Wiley Sanders Construction Crews that he worked with from 1980-2011.