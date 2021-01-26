Faye Colston Galloway

Faye Coston Galloway, age 82, a resident of Brundidge, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her residence. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2 pm at Williams Chapel Cemetery in Brundidge with the Rev. Jim Powell and Rev. Wes McCormick officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing.

She is survived by her Husband of sixty years: Francis M. (Broshie) Galloway; Sons: Mark Galloway (Helen), Hugh Galloway; Daughter: Lucy Jones (Jimmy); Grandchildren: Barrett Galloway, Hannah Remson (Logan), Emily Jordan (Jylan), Georgia Faye Galloway (Cole Hatcher), Brandon Jones (Stella), Julie Garner, Jay Cannon (Heather Davis), Jonathan Jones, (Hilary), Gus Henry Galloway; Great Grandchildren: Murray Remson, Jake Jones, Grant Jones, Max Jones, Mckenzie Garner, Sawyer Garner, Ethan Cannon, Olivia Cannon, Maddie Davis, Jeremiah Davis, Hannah Peters and Jack Jones; Brother and sister-in-law: Lou and Mary Ann Galloway; Nieces and Nephews: David Folmar (Sherrie), Cathy Cox (John), William Wesley Galloway (Melaine), Patrick Galloway (Lafon), and Lance Galloway (Melissa).

He is preceded in death by his Father: Hugh Thomas (Boot) Coston; Mother: Effie Lee Townsend Coston; Fathers-in-law: William Clarence Galloway, A. A. Shiver ; Mother-in-law: Willie Lou Mitchell Galloway; Sister: Alma Elizabeth (Betty) Handley; Brother-in-law: William Mitchell Galloway; Sister-in-law: Paddy Galloway; and Great Grandson: James Cooper Jones.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Jones, Jay Cannon, Jonathan Jones, Logan Remson, Jylan Jordan, Cole Hatcher, and Gus Galloway

The family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone from Compassus Hospice for the exceptional care they provided to Mrs. Galloway.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Compassus Living Foundation.