It’s Girl Scout cookie time and, as good as the cookies are, they are just one of the many good things about Girl Scouts.

Troy Troop Leader Toia McPhail said Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

“The money that Troop 9815 receives from our annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale helps make it possible for our Scouts to take field trips, participate in community service projects and become environmental stewards,” McPhail said. “Our plans for this spring and summer include a camping trip and participation in Storybook Farm.”

But, first things first, and the first thing on Troop 9815’s plate is Girl Scout cookies.

Because of the coronavirus, the Girl Scouts are limited as to how the cookies can be sold.

“Right now, the cookies are being sold to friends and neighbors but, hopefully, we will soon have a cookie booth at Walmart and in the parking lot of the former Food World building,” McPhail said. “We don’t have definite dates for the booth sales yet but we have a Facebook page, Girl Scout Troop 9815, where we will post those dates as soon as they are set.”

McPhail said the Girl Scout Cookie Sale features a new cookie, Toasty-yay! which is French toast inspired.

“It’s dipped in icing and full of flavor,” she said. “Of course, we have all the Girl Scout cookie favorites, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemonades, Shortbreads, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Sandwiches.”

The cookies are $4 a box and one box is never enough.

The contact number for those who want to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and support the local Girl Scout troop may call 482-2248 to place an order.

The Girl Scout Cookie sale ends March 7.

“Then you’ll have to wait another year for the delicious Girl Scout Cookie to come back around,” McPhail said, adding that the cookies may be frozen for later, if it’s possible to wait that long.