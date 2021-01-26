Troy council approves cybersecurity audit for utilities

The Troy City Council allotted up to $27,000 for an audit to assess city utility vulnerability to terrorist attacks.

Brian Chandler, general manager of utilities, said the assessment would be done by Hometown Connections, Inc., and would analyze network controls and utility infrastructure to look for security risks that might be exploited by terrorists or hackers.

Chandler said the work would be a one-time assessment and the final report would include short-and long-term recommendations for improving security surrounding city utilities.

He said the assessment would include an 18-24 month recommended plan.

Chandler said the work done by Hometown Connections would adhere to the standards set by the American Public Power Association.

The council also approved a resolution to demolish the property located at 110 Turnipseed Alley, located in District 5. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said that all necessary notifications had been given to the property owner. The cost of demolition would be added to the annual property tax and the city would be reimbursed for the expense when the tax was paid.

Reeves said the city was working on cleaning up unsightly areas and there would likely be one demolition on the meeting agenda for the “foreseeable future.”