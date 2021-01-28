expand
PowerSouth linemen injured in electrical contact accident

By Mike Hensley

Published 9:52 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

Two PowerSouth Energy Cooperative line technicians suffered injuries due to an  electrical contact-related accident near Opp late today. 

“The technicians suffered burns but were  conscious and alert when Life Flighted for care,” Baynard Ward, communications director for PowerSouth said. “Our efforts are focused on our employees and their  families during this difficult time. Our hearts and prayers are with them, their families and their co workers. 

“Ensuring the safety and security of our workplace is PowerSouth’s top priority. We immediately enacted  emergency protocols, and will be working closely with authorities. We are also concentrating efforts to  safely restore electric service to the affected area. 

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, PowerSouth will not provide any further comment.”

Information on the affected area was not available at the time of this report.

