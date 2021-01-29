All In Credit donates to TH&R

All In Credit Union employees recently donated Christmas gifts and Christmas trees to Troy Health and Rehabilitation Center. As part of the Credit Union’s annual tradition, All In employees came together in a company-wide effort to collect gifts for children and seniors and decorate Christmas trees for local nursing homes.

Kathy Scarbrough, All In Vice President of Marketing, stated, “It’s incredible to see the level of giving by All In employees. They look forward to this time of year and the chance it provides to give back to our seniors and children.”

As part of the organization’s ongoing #WeGiveBack efforts, the Credit Union delivered holiday cheer to eight other organizations including the following:

Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Daleville Senior Citizen Center, Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center, Oakview Manor Health Care Center, Opp Health and Rehabilitation Center, Southeast Alabama Regional Council on Aging, Wesley Place on Honeysuckle, and Wiregrass Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

All In Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with $1.7 billion in assets. They provide personalized financial solutions to more than 134,000 members in Alabama and Florida. The organization and its employees are committed to enriching the lives of others by helping them reach their goals and achieve financial success. For more information, visit www.allincu.com.