Mr. Charles (Chuck) Caraway, of Louisville, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at his home.

Graveside services were held, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Louisville at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Roger Waldrop officiating and Glover Funeral Home of Clayton directing. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.

Mr. Caraway was born April 23, 1933, in Clio. He graduated from Louisville High School in Louisville, Alabama. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army He worked as a farmer and was self employed as a steel construction contractor. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He was a member of The American Legion in Brundidge. He was also a member of the Board of Directors for Barbour County ALFA.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Ella Bream Caraway, mother, Mary Jane Kelly Caraway and sister, Tommie Jean Strobel.

He is survived by fiancé, Mary Adams (Troy); three sons and daughters in law, Chuck and Myrlene “Mo” Caraway (Louisville), Chris and Joann Caraway (Auburn), Chet and Holly Caraway (Senioa, Ga.); two daughters and sons-in-law, Margaret and Ronnie Sanders (Louisville), Marie and Jason Jones (Madison, Ga.); one sister, Lavern Thomas (Union Springs); 17 grandchildren, Jason Reeves, Chase Caraway, Kelsi Caraway, April Peitsch, Ashley Bell, Cristal Fowler, Cassie Caraway, Meredith Moody, Charles Bryant Caraway, Kathryn Brown, Kyle Brown, Rhonda Shierling, Dusty Sanders, Kristy Jackson, Alisha Gilmon, Jenni McCullough, and Amber Jones; 13 great grandchildren, Isaiah Peitsch, Nicholas Peitsch, Noah Peitsch, Lorelai Bell, Dax Bell Katelyn Brown, Kadence Brown, Jace Jackson, Joshua Gilmon, Zed Gilmon, Ella Moody, Judah Moody, and Vella Shierling; and many nieces and nephews. Asked to serve as pallbearers are his grandsons.

In lieu of flowers family suggest donations be made to the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, 402 County Road 9, Louisville, Alabama, 36048.