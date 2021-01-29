Patriots sweep Autauga

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots hosted the Autauga Academy Generals on Friday night in Troy.

Both the Lady Patriots and Patriot boys played their final regular season contest on Friday and both ended on a high note.

The Lady Patriots knocked off Autauga 35-25 and the boys defeated the Generals 55-46.

With the win the Lady Patriots improve to 8-4 on the year.

Seven different Patriots scored on Friday night led by Lakin Harrell and Amity White, who both finished with nine points. Harrell also had four rebounds and six steals. White also had five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Ivy White had seven points and two steals and Mikalah Griffin had six points and one rebound. Tiffany Johnson and Brooklyn Fountain each had two points.

The Patriot boys had seven players score in double figures on Friday, three of which finished in double figures.

Senior Jay Taylor finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists. Javon Christian also had 15 points to go along with three rebounds and one assist. Drew Nelson finished with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists. Mario Davenport had six points, Austin Cross had four points, Jeff Knotts had three points and Trey Holmes had one.

Despite trailing after one quarter, the Patriots rebounded in the second and took a 25-23 lead into the locker room at halftime. Christian had 11 of his 15 points in the first half.

The Patriots gained separation in the third quarter when Nelson, Knotts, Taylor, Christian and Davenport all scored. The Patriots outscored the Generals 14-8 and took a 39-31 lead into the fourth quarter. Jay Taylor scored six fourth quarter points to help the Patriots secure their 9-point win.