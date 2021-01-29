Students from 45 countries on Troy University athletics roster

By Lauren Johnson

Troy University was founded in 1887 and was first known as Troy State Normal School. Over the years, the university received several name changes. In 1893 it was renamed Troy State Normal College, in 1982 it was renamed again to Troy State University, and in 2005 the name was changed again to what we know today to be Troy University.

The athletic program at the university began in 1909 when the first football team was formed. Now, Troy University sponsors a total of 16 Division 1 sports.

The seven men’s sports include baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, tennis, and outdoor track and field. The nine women’s sports include basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, volleyball, indoor track & field, and outdoor track & field.

Since the start of the athletic program, the student-athletes have been an important part of Troy University and the City of Troy. Today, student-athletes from about 24 different states and 45 different countries have chosen to attend Troy University.

If you’ve ever wondered about the student-athletes at Troy University, below is an outline of the statistics from this school year 2020-2021. In this list you will find the answer to how many student-athletes attend the university, where they’re from, and what their student classification is.

There are:

<320 Scholarship student-athletes

<122 Female scholarship student-athletes

<198 Male scholarship student-athletes

<96 Walk-ons

<17 Female walk-ons

<79 Male walk-ons

16 Total Division 1 sports

<7 Men’s sports

<9 Women’s sports

<182 total freshmen

<99 total sophomores

<84 total juniors

<44 total seniors

<42 Baseball players

<16 Men basketball players

<14 Women basketball players

<11 Men’s cross country athletes

<12 Women’s cross country athletes

<112 Football players

<11 Men golfers

<8 Women golfers

<28 Women soccer players

<22 Softball players

<14 Men tennis players

<8 Women tennis players

<51 Men’s track and field

<45 Women’s track and field (indoor and outdoor)

<15 Volleyball players

<4 Athletes from Troy (1 on the men’s basketball team, 1 on the women’s basketball team, and 2 on the football team)

<136 From Alabama

<2 From Arizona

<1 From Arkansas

<2 From California

<1 From Colorado

<79 From Florida

<70 From Georgia

<2 From Louisiana

<1 From Maryland

<1 From Minnesota

<4 From Mississippi

<1 From Missouri

<4 From Nebraska

<4 From New York

<2 From North Carolina

<1 From Ohio

<3 From Oklahoma

<1 From Rhode Island

<4 From South Carolina

<5 From Tennessee

<9 From Texas

<3 From Washington

<1 From Washington D.C.

<3 From Wisconsin

<24 Not listed

45 International athletes

<3 From Argentina

<1 From Bahamas

<5 From Canada

<1 From Croatia

<1 From Czech Republic

<1 From Denmark

<3 From England

<1 From Finland

<3 From Germany

<2 From Iceland

<1 From Indonesia

<1 From Italy

<1 From Kenya

<1 From Mexico

<2 From Nigeria

<2 From Russia

<1 From Serbia

<1 From Sint Maarten

<9 From Spain

<2 From Sweden

<1 From the United Kingdom

<1 From Uruguay

<1 From Zimbabwe

The number of international students-athletes on each team include:

<1 Men’s basketball

<2 Women’s basketball

<1 Women’s cross country

<1 Football

<2 Men’s golf

<2 Women’s golf

<10 Women’s soccer

<1 Softball

<11 Men’s tennis

<8 Women’s tennis

<6 Women’s track and field

Of the 42 baseball players, there are:

<13 Freshmen

<13 Sophomores

<10 Juniors

<6 Seniors

<16 From Alabama

<20 From Florida

<6 From Georgia

Of the 16 men basketball players, there are:

<8 Freshmen

<2 Sophomores

<10 Juniors

<6 Seniors

<7 From Alabama (1 from Troy, Alabama)

<2 From Florida

<1 From Georgia

<1 From Minnesota

<2 From New York

<1 From Sint Maarten

<2 From Texas

Of the 14 women basketball players, there are:

<4 Freshmen

<2 Sophomores

<1 Junior

<7 Seniors

<3 From Alabama (1 from Troy)

<3 From Georgia

<1 From Kenya

<1 From New York

<1 From Ohio

<1 From Oklahoma

<1 From South Carolina

<1 From Spain

<1 From Tennessee

<1 From Washington D.C.

Of the 11 men’s cross country athletes, there are:

<3 Freshmen

<3 Sophomores

<4 Juniors

<1 Senior

<2 From Alabama

<5 From Florida

<2 From Georgia

<1 From Nebraska

<1 From Washington

Of the 12 women cross country athletes, there are:

<3 Freshmen

<4 Sophomores

<3 Juniors

<2 Seniors

<3 From Alabama

<1 From Bahamas

<3 From Florida

<4 From Georgia

<1 From Wisconsin

Of the 112 football players, there are:

<53 Freshmen

<25 Sophomores

<23 Juniors

<11 Seniors

<59 From Alabama (2 from Troy)

<1 From Arkansas

<2 From California

<16 From Florida

<27 From Georgia

<1 From Louisiana

<2 From Mississippi

<1 From Nebraska

<1 From Nigeria

<1 From Tennessee

<1 From Texas

Of the 11 men golfers, there are:

<5 Freshmen

<4 Sophomores

<2 Juniors

<0 Seniors

<5 From Alabama

<1 From Arizona

<1 From England

<1 From Florida

<1 From Georgia

<1 From Germany

<1 From Tennessee

Of the 8 women golfers, there are:

<2 Freshmen

<3 Sophomores

<2 Juniors

<1 Senior

<2 From Alabama

<1 From Arizona

<1 From Denmark

<2 From Oklahoma

<1 From South Carolina

<1 From Spain

See TroyMessenger.Com for a complete breakdown of Troy’s teams.

Of the 28 women soccer players, there are:

<15 Freshmen

<7 Sophomores

<5 Juniors

<1 Senior

<1 From Alabama

<3 From Canada

1 From Colorado

2 From England

8 From Florida

1 From Germany

2 From Iceland

1 From Maryland

1 From Mississippi

1 From Nebraska

2 From Sweden

1 From Tennessee

4 From Texas

Of the 22 softball players, there are:

12 Freshmen

5 Sophomores

3 Juniors

2 Seniors

10 From Alabama

1 From Argentina

7 From Florida

3 From Georgia

1 From Louisiana

Of the 14 men tennis players, there are:

6 Freshmen

1 Sophomore

6 Juniors

1 Senior

1 From Alabama

2 From Argentina

2 From Florida

1 From Italy

1 From Mexico

6 From Spain

1 From Uruguay

Of the 8 women tennis players, there are:

5 Freshmen

2 Sophomores

1 Junior

0 Seniors

1 From Croatia

1 From Finland

1 From Germany

1 From Indonesia

2 From Russia

1 From Serbia

1 From Zimbabwe

Of the 51 men’s track and field athletes, there are:

27 Freshmen

12 Sophomores

6 Juniors

6 Seniors

16 From Alabama

9 From Florida

8 From Georgia

1 From Mississippi

1 From Nebraska

1 From Rhode Island

1 From South Carolina

1 From Washington

13 not listed

Of the 45 women’s track and field (indoor and outdoor) athletes, there are:

23 Freshmen

13 Sophomores

6 Juniors

3 Seniors

9 From Alabama

2 From Canada

1 From Czech Republic

5 From Florida

9 From Georgia

1 From New York

1 From Nigeria

1 From South Carolina

1 From Spain

1 From Texas

1 From the United Kingdom

1 From Washington

1 From Wisconsin

11 not listed

Of the 15 volleyball players, there are:

3 Freshmen

3 Sophomores

8 Juniors

1 Senior

2 From Alabama

1 From Florida

6 From Georgia

1 From Missouri

2 From North Carolina

1 From Tennessee

1 From Texas

1 From Wisconsin