Taylor commits to Fort Scott, Caldwell to Faulkner

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots had two players commit to play collegiate football this week.

Two offensive weapons in Jay Taylor and Elijah Caldwell will continue their football careers next fall.

Caldwell will keep his talents in state at Faulkner University in Montgomery and Taylor will be attending Fort Scott Community College in Fort Scott, Kansas.

Caldwell and Taylor made up a Patriot offense that averaged 37 points per game on their way to winning their first AISA State Championship since 2009.

Taylor was named first team All-State this season. The senior hauled in 55 catches in 2020 along with 1,085 yards and 16 touchdowns. He averaged 5.5 catches per game and 108 yards.

Taylor had four catches for 78 yards and also had an interception returned for a touchdown.

Taylor will join a Fort Scott team that competes in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference. Taylor will be competing against teammates Caleb Guice and Peyton Dicks, who committed to Independence College earlier this month.

Fort Scott is coached by Carson Hunter.

Caldwell finished the 2020 season with 695 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his 10 games. In the state championship Caldwell scored one touchdown on a pass from quarterback Mayes White.

Caldwell will join teammate Derius Northcutt at Faulkner. Faulkner University in Montgomery is coached by Tommy Wasden. The Eagles finished the 2019 season with a 3-6 record. They are scheduled to begin their 2020 season on Feb. 13. Faulkner competes in the Mid-South Conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.