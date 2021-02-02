Troy University announces baseball and softball capacity, guidelines

With the start of college baseball and softball just weeks away, Troy University announced guidelines on Tuesday morning that will be in place at Riddle-Pace Field and the Troy Softball Complex during the 2021 season.

The Troy softball team will open the season on February 12 when they host the Trojan Classic. Troy is scheduled to play Ole Miss, Chattanooga, Belmont and UAB.

The Troy baseball season will start on February 19 when the Trojans host Youngstown State in a four-game series.

Below is a list of guidelines for attending both baseball and softball games this season.

Baseball

Riddle-Pace Field will operate at a 50 percent capacity for the 2021 season. The only way to guarantee access into Riddle-Pace Field this season is to purchase your season tickets.

Availability of single-game tickets will be announced on a weekly basis and will be on at the gate prior to each game and through the ticket office online at TroyTrojans.com/tickets, by calling 877-878-WINS (9467) or in person at the Tine Davis Fieldhouse.

To ensure social distancing for our season ticket holders, a minimum of a two (2) seat buffer will be added around their ticket block on each row. Season ticket holders in reserved seating will have their seats placed as close as possible to their normal season tickets and will retain the right of first refusal for their traditional season ticket in the future.

Fans will be required to sit in the seat listed on their respective ticket in reserved sections; clustering in unassigned seating areas will be prohibited.

Face coverings are required to be worn at all times on premise at Riddle-Pace Field. Face coverings will be available for fans that need them.

All gameday workers, vendors and staff will wear face coverings at all times at Riddle-Pace Field.

Concessions, merchandise stands and catering protocols will be modified according to public health recommendations.

Concessions will have prepackaged food and drink items. Lids will be used for fountain drinks and condiments will be prepackaged. Dividers will be used at points of sale and stanchions will be used to form lines.

Proper queuing and social distancing will be required in common areas, such as concession stands and restrooms.

NCAA guidelines have placed strict restrictions on who has access to the field. The field will be treated as a bubble as only those individuals within the testing protocols for each competing institution, along with the game officials, will be permitted onto the field.

Softball

The Troy Softball Complex will operate at a 50 percent capacity for the 2021 season. Fans will be asked to self-distance within the facility and sit with individuals from their household.

Face coverings are required to be worn at all times on premise at the Troy Softball Complex. Face coverings will be available for fans that need them.

All gameday workers, vendors and staff will wear face coverings at all times at the Troy Softball Complex.

Concessions, merchandise stands and catering protocols will be modified according to public health recommendations.

Concessions will have prepackaged food and drink items. Lids will be used for fountain drinks and condiments will be prepackaged. Proper queuing and social distancing will be required in common areas, such as concession stands and restrooms.

NCAA guidelines have placed strict restrictions on who has access to the field. The field will be treated as a bubble as only those individuals within the testing protocols for each competing institution, along with the game officials, will be permitted onto the field.