Convicted murderer gets parole hearing

A man convicted of strangling a Troy University student in 2001 is scheduled for a parole hearing on Tuesday.

Jonathan Antoine Rumph was convicted of strangling Brandi Hobson, a 17-year-old freshman, to death in the all-female Clements Hall in 2001. Hobson’s body was discovered by her parents on Sept. 3, 2001, around midnight in room 111 of Clements Hall. The official cause of death was listed as death by manual strangulation with blunt force injury and the manner of death as homicide.

Rumph was indicted later that month. He was 18 at the time.

He was convicted in November 2004.

Rumph was remanded to the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections on Nov. 30, 2004. The ADOC database lists Rumph as serving a total term of 99 years with a minimum release date of Nov. 8, 2013. According to the DOC database, Rumph has served 16 years, 2 months and 30 days.

According to the DOC, Rumph’s last parole hearing was Dec. 17, 2020. The hearing was continued, but parole was later denied.