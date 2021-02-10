Trojans open series against rival South Alabama

The Troy women’s basketball team returns home on Thursday night to take on in state rival South Alabama inside Trojan Arena.

The Trojans look to keep their grasp on first place when take on the rival Jaguars beginning at 6 p.m.

The Trojans enter the contest with an 8-2 Sun Belt Conference record. The Jaguars come into Thursday’s game with an 8-4 record and have a chance to move ahead of the Trojans in the East Division standings.

The Trojans had their seven game winning streak snapped in game one against Georgia Southern last Friday night. They quickly rebounded on Saturday with a 92-83 win on Saturday afternoon. The Trojans have lost back-to-back games just once this season.

The Jaguars (11-7 overall) are winners of three straight games. After splitting their series with Georgia State, the Jaguars swept Coastal Carolina on the road last weekend.

The Trojans have five players averaging double figures this season led by senior Alexus Dye, who is averaging 15.8 points per game in her 17 games this season. Tiyah Johnson (13.4), Felmas Koranga (12.9), Janiah Sandifer (10.6) and Jasmine Robinson (10.2) are also averaging double figures.

The Jaguars have four players scoring in double figures this season led by Devyn Lowe, who is averaging 12 points per game. Savannah Jones (11.9), Mahogany Vaught (11.8) and Antoinette Lewis (11.0) are also averaging double figures.

The Trojans trail the Jaguars 15-19 in their 34 all-time meetings. The Trojans have won their last two games against the Jaguars.

The Trojans will travel to Mobile to conclude the series on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.