Southeast Gas gives back to schools

Southeast Gas recently announced its 2021 Give Back to Schools contribution of almost $109,000 to 20 public school systems in Alabama. Troy City Schools received $9,320 this year, and Pike County Schools received $5,910. The Give Back to Schools initiative was established by Southeast Gas and its board of directors in 2010, and provides dollars to public schools based solely on their natural gas usage for the previous year. So, the more natural gas a school system uses, the more dollars that system will receive.

Board members work alongside superintendents in each school system to determine the best way for funds to be allocated.

“This year more than any other, we want to support our public schools, and provide encouragement to our local educators and students,” said Southeast Gas Board Chair and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon. “Southeast Gas has provided more than $1.5 million to public schools since 2010 when we started this program, and most of the time these funds are not designated for a particular use, so schools have flexibility about how the dollars are spent.”

“The COVID pandemic has had a devastating impact on our communities, and particularly on our public schools,” said Southeast Gas President and CEO Greg Henderson. “We see the Give Back to Schools initiative as a small way we can provide financial support and encouragement to the education heroes who are continuing to teach and build our future.”

Local schools are a critical component to community success. Southeast Gas also sponsors the Southeast Gas Community Service Scholarship, a competitive scholarship program for high school seniors attending public schools currently served by Southeast Gas. The scholarships are $1,500, and multiple scholarships are awarded each year. Charles Henderson High School student Lindsey Kelley and Pike County High School student Chelby Foster were among the 22 recipients of the 2020 Community Service Scholarship. Applications for the 2021 scholarship are available on-line at the company’s website (southeastgas.com) and are due by March 12. Scholarship recipients are announced April 9, and recognized at a luncheon hosted by Southeast Gas on April 22.

School systems impacted by the Southeast Gas Give Back to Schools initiative are: Andalusia City Schools, Butler County Schools, Coffee County Schools, Covington County Schools, Crenshaw County Schools, Dale County Schools, Daleville City Schools, Dothan City Schools, Elba City Schools, Enterprise City Schools, Eufaula City Schools, Henry County Schools, Houston County Schools, Lowndes County Schools, Opp City Schools, Ozark City Schools, Pike County Schools, Pike Road Schools, Russell County Schools and Troy City Schools.

In addition to the direct financial support Southeast Gas provides to these schools, Southeast Gas employees volunteer dozens of hours each year to improve many of the campuses through construction assistance, landscaping, painting, gas appliance maintenance, light carpentry, tu-toring, mentoring and many other activities.

Southeast Gas provides natural gas service to 35 communities throughout Southeast Alabama, and is owned by 14 cities – Abbeville, Andalusia, Brundidge, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Fort Deposit, Greenville, Headland, Luverne, Opp, Ozark and Troy.