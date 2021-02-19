State of county event March 18

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce and the Pike County Economic Development Corporation will present the State of Pike County, at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 18 via Zoom. Registration is free. Register by 5 p.m. on March 17.

“The State of Pike County event is a great opportunity for community members to hear from our local elected officials about a number of important updates happening in Pike County, and community engagement is essential to our future success,” said Dana Sanders, Pike County Chamber of Commerce president. “I would like to thank Troy Mayor Jason A. Reeves, Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd, Pike County Commissioner Robin Sullivan, and State Rep. Wes Allen for participating in this virtual event.”

For more information contact the Pike County Chamber of Commerce at 334-566-2294 or via email at info@pikcoc.com.