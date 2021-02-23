Sullivan, Trojans knock off in-state rival UAB

A pair of four-run innings lifted the Troy Trojans to a 10-3 win over the UAB Blazers on Tuesday night in Troy.

The win for the Trojans improves their record on the season to 4-1.

The Trojans trailed three times in the game, but a big sixth and seventh inning led to the Trojans win.

Kyle Mock pinched hit in the sixth inning and hit a three-run triple to left center, giving the Trojans a 5-3 lead. The Trojans took a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth. They drove in six more runs to push their lead to seven runs.

Williams Sullivan finished the game 3-3 with a home run and two doubles and he drove three runs.

Pitcher Marquez Oats came in relief on Tuesday night and earned the win after pitching three scoreless innings.

Three Trojan errors led to the first run of the game in the first inning on a sacrifice fly to left fielder Rigsby Mosley.

The Trojans tied the game in the bottom of the second inning when first baseman William Sullivan hit a leadoff home run to left. It was Troy’s 11th home run this season.

Walks plagued Kyle Gamble in the fourth inning. A pair of two out walks set up an RBI single by UAB’s Pate Fullerton, bringing the score to 2-1.

Logan Cerny singled up the middle to start the fifth inning and came around to score on a single by Nic Nolan, trying the game at 2.

An errant pickoff throw by Gamble started the sixth inning, allowing baserunner Chandler Simpson to scamper from third to first with nobody out in the inning.

That would be the end for Gamble. In his first career start, Gamble completed five innings and allowed three runs, one of which was earned on four hits. He struck out six batters.

Marquez Oats came on in relief for the Trojans. Blazer John Marc Mullins laid down a sacrifice bunt allowing Simpson to score from third base giving UAB the lead once again at 3-2.

Troy scored their four seventh inning runs on just one hit, a two-run double by Sullivan. The Trojans also had three walks in the inning. Caleb Bartolero scored on a wild pitch and Sullivan scored Troy’s final run on a sacrifice fly by Cerny.

The Trojans will open up a three-game series against Jacksonville on Friday night at Riddle-Pace Field beginning at 6 p.m.