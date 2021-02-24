Patriots run away with wins over Abbeville Christian

The Pike Liberal Arts softball and baseball teams swept Abbeville Christian on Tuesday evening in Abbeville.

The Lady Patriots needed five innings to defeat the Generals 14-1. The baseball team also defeated the Generals in fiving innings, 15-2.

After scoring three and four runs in the first two innings, the Lady Patriots pulled away with a six-run third inning.

The Lady Patriots out hit the Generals 15-6. Emily Bryant went a perfect 3-3 at the plate and drove in two runs. Amity White, Morgan Bundy, Ally Rushing, Mikalah Griffin and Emily Dean each had two hits. Dean drove in a team-high four runs in the game. The Patriots had six extra base hits in the game including one triple.

Ally Rushing got the start for the Patriots. Rushing pitched all five innings and allowed one run on six hits. She struck out seven.

The Patriot baseball team did most of their damage in the second and fourth inning on Tuesday. The Patriots scored runs in every inning other than the first. They scored six in the second, two in the third, five in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Peyton Dicks got the start and pitched the game’s first three innings. He allowed one run on just one hit. He struck out three while walking one. J.D. Wilson pitched the final two innings and also allowed one run on one hit.

The Patriots finished with 11 hits. Kase Chirico and Arden Wiser each had two hits for the Patriots. Drew Nelson, Levi Sikes, Walker Stallworth, Payne Jefcoat and Wiser each had two RBI.

Both Patriot teams will be back in action this weekend when they host the Jonah McWaters Tournament.