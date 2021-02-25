expand
February 25, 2021

Huck Treadwell | The Messenger Montgomery Walmart Health and Wellness Director Hadley Goodwin (left) prepares a Pfizer COVID vaccination at drive-thru clinic at the Walmart Supercenter in Troy on Thursday morning.

Appointment required: Walmart signing up eligible people for drive-thru COVID clinic

By Staff Reports

Published 6:14 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

By Huck Treadwell

Walmart, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control, will be administering about 1,100 Pfizer COVID 19 vaccines to people who meet eligibility requirements.

Montgomery Walmart Health and Wellness Director Hadley Goodwin was conducting the drive-thru clinic at Walmart in Troy on Thursday.

Goodwin said the clinic is by appointment only and eligible people can sign up for the Pfizer shot by going to walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Goodwin said vaccines will be administered beginning at 8 a.m. with the last vaccination of the day being at 3:05 p.m. She said vaccines will be administered through March 1 at the Troy Supercenter.

She said the Pfizer shot is a two-stage vaccination and the clinic will return in 21 days to administer the second dose.

She said appointments for the second dose will be made when the first dose is administered.

