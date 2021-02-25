expand
February 25, 2021

Jaine Treadwell The Messenger Enid Probst conducted a workshop at The Studio for K-6 teachers in Pike and Crenshaw counties. She taught various techniques for making mosaic art from rocks, shells and other collectibles found in nature.

Enid Probst conducts mosaic art workshop

By Jaine Treadwell

Published 6:12 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

Geologist and mosaic artist Enid Probst conducted a workshop at The Studio in Troy on Thurs-day with K-6 teachers from Pike and Crenshaw counties attending.

Brenda Campbell, director of the hosting Johnson Center for the Arts, said Probst is a master at using stone to make art.

“For the participating teachers, it was an opportunity to have hands-on experience in combining science and art,” Campbell said. “The teachers each completed a mosaic using Alabama stones. They learned a lot and had a lot of fun learning a new medium that will beneficial for their students.”

Mosaic art can be used across the curriculum to enhance learning and inspire students to find new ways to express themselves artistically, Probst said.

“I enjoy drawing, gardening, camping and collecting rocks,” she said. “But, first, I’m a geologist. Collecting rocks has always been a part of my life. Wherever I go, I collect rocks and shells.

And with those rocks, shells and other collectibles nature provides, Probst creates art.

Some rocks lend themselves to the mosaic she is creating. Others need to be cut and shaped. So, she uses a verity of tools to cut and shape the rocks, from nippers to hammers.

“Mosaic art is a poetic language,” she said. “It is art where people of all ages can be successful in creating and the result will be a piece they can enjoy.”

Day Barnes, Troy artist and teacher, was among those who took advantage of the opportunity to learn from Probst.

“It was an interesting, informative and fun workshop,” Barnes said. “I will be able to use what I learned in teaching my own students. Mosaic art is very hands-on; it’s challenging; it’s fun and students learn to look at rocks and stones in a different way. The workshop was of benefit to me, as an artist and as a teacher.”

