Trojans close out homestand against Jacksonville

The Troy Trojans return to Riddle-Pace Field on Friday to begin a three-game series with the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The three-game series will close out an eight-game series to open the 2021 campaign.

The Trojans defeated UAB 10-3 on Wednesday in their first midweek game of the season. The win improved the Trojans to 4-1 on the season. It marks the third time in the last four seasons the Trojans have picked up at least four wins in their first five games. They started last season 7-0 before losing their first game on Feb. 23 to Louisiana Tech.

The Trojans enter the weekend hitting .310 as a team, second best in the Sun Belt Conference behind only UT Arlington. The Trojans have scored a league leading 43 runs in their first five games this season, good enough for nearly nine runs per game.

The Trojans have 11 home runs this season, most in the conference. Georgia State has hit the second most with five. The 11 home runs is tied for second most in the country with Dallas Baptist three shy of South Carolina’s 14. Logan Cerny hit three home runs to lead the Sun Belt. All three home runs came in one game against Youngstown State.

The Trojans lead the SBC in doubles (13) and triples (2).

The Troy pitching staff has a .310 ERA second lowest only to ULM who enters the weekend with and ERA of 2.00.

The Dolphins arrive in Troy coming off a 7-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night and are in search of their first win. They were swept by Miami (Ohio) in their season opening series last weekend.

Orlando Ortiz is scheduled to make his second start of the season on Friday night. Ortiz picked up the win in the season opener against Youngstown State when he threw six innings and allowed two runs on three hits. He picked up 11 strikeouts.

Friday night will be the 17th meeting between the two schools and first since May 15, 2004. The Trojans lead the series, 9-7.

Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday’s games will begin at 1 p.m.