February 25, 2021

Trojans finish season against CCU

By Mike Hensley

Published 6:21 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team closes out the regular season when they host Coastal Carolina on Friday and Saturday.

The Trojans enter the final weekend of the regular season with a 4-10 record within the Sun Belt Conference and an overall record of 10-14.

The Trojans are in the midst of a five-game losing streak. Their last win came against Georgia Southern on Feb. 5.

During their five game losing streak the Trojan offense is averaging 60 points per game. The Trojans are averaging a league low 64.2 points per game this season, while their defense is allowing 67.5 points per game, fourth fewest in the conference.

Nick Stampley is averaging a team high 12.3 points per game. Zay Williams and Kam Woods are averaging 10.7 and 10.5 points per game.

Coastal Carolina comes into the final weekend 13-6 overall and 7-5 in conference play, good enough for third place in the SBC East Division.

The Chanticleers are averaging a league best 80.9 points per game this season, while their defense is allowing 67 points per game.

The Trojans and the Chanticleers met in Conway, S.C. in late January. The Chanticleers swept the series with scores of 90-81 and 70-65.

Game one is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday. The series finale will tip at 4 p.m.

