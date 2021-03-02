Banks School walk-through Saturday and Sunday

The Walk Through of the old Banks School building is set for this weekend with hours from 8 until noon on Saturday and from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Tammy Calhoun, a coordinator for the walk-through, said everyone with a connection to Banks School is invited to come, walk through the storied schoolhouse, reminisce and enjoy the comradery of the Banks community, then and now.

“This is a very special occasion for all of us who have been a part of Banks School, as students, teachers and staff, parents and as a community,” Calhoun said. “Because it means so much to so many, we will have three different T-shirts to order from $10 to $15 depending on the size. We will have commemorative bricks with an engraved plaque for $25 and also a post card with a picture of the old school for a dollar.”

Calhoun said the doors have been taken down and numbered and the windows are also numbered.

Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools, said the doors and windows will be stored and offered for sale at a later date

Calhoun said there will be displays to be enjoyed at the walk-through, including a program from the 1908 Christmas program at the school, old trophies won and much more.

“The Banks School Walk-Through will be a very special time for so many,” Calhoun said. “We invite everyone to come and be a part of this time of community and remembrance as the Pike County Schools move forward with the construction of a new school that will provide increased educational opportunities and meet the challenges now and moving forward.”