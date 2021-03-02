Local teams affected by Tuesday’s rain

Wet weather put a damper on Pike County’s high school baseball and softball schedules on Tuesday evening.

With rain pelting the county for much of Tuesday, a total of four varsity games were either canceled or postponed.

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots were most affected with the poor weather. A total of four games between varsity and junior varsity were canceled. Pike’s Junior varsity and varsity baseball and softball teams were scheduled to host Abbeville Christian beginning at 4 p.m.

Both varsity squads are coming off wins in the Jonah McWaters Tournament over the weekend. The school announced that they would try to schedule a make up date with ACA.

Pike baseball will be back in action on Friday when they begin play in the Border Wars Tournament at Glenwood. The Lady Patriots will be in action on Thursday when they host the Wiregrass Kings.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans were hoping to get the sour taste of Monday night’s loss against Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School out of their month on Tuesday against Eufaula. Instead, the Trojans will have to wait until Thursday when they travel to Andalusia to take on the Bulldogs beginning with the junior varsity at 4:30.

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to take on Abbeville on Tuesday afternoon; instead they will wait until Thursday to play when they travel to take on Goshen.