Tree give-away set for Saturday

Although Mother Nature is sometimes a tease, we know that spring is coming and with it comes planting time.

So, the Pike County Chapter of the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association will host its annual tree giveaway Saturday at the Troy Sportsplex.

Deborah Huggins-Davis, Treasure Forest chapter treasurer, said this year, the tree giveaway will be drive-thru only.

The time is set for 9 until 11 a.m. but, if trees are still available, the time will be extended until all trees are gone.

“We are going to have a variety of trees including white oak, redbud, persimmon, fringe trees, dogwood, bald cypress and red mulberry,” Huggins-Davis said. “All are nice saplings and have been provided by the Alabama Forestry Commission.”

Huggins-Davis said the Pike County Chapter of the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association has held a tree give-away each year with the exception of 2020.

“We formed our chapter in 1999 and are pleased to be able to offer these saplings free of charge to those who appreciate nature and realize the value of trees in enhancing the landscapes of our communities,” Huggins-Davis said.