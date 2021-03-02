Willie B. ‘Coming to America’ too

Dreams do come true.

Trojan Willie B. Williams’ dream of meeting actor Eddie Murphy happened in a surreal way. But it happened.

Williams was wearing a white robe, a small hat on his head and red shoes and was holding a tray of soap. The famous actor was in bed with his wife. Williams stood speechless.

That scene from “Coming to America 2” was filmed at the Rick Ross Mansion near Atlanta. The time was July 2019, 30 years after “Coming to America” was a 1989 blockbuster hit.

On Friday, March 5, “Coming to America 2” will debut on Amazon Prime and Willie B. Williams will be sitting on pins and needles waiting for his scene with his movie idol.

“We were in Atlanta for two weeks filming but my scene was filmed like on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but you don’t know how the film will be edited,” Williams said. “My scene might be 30 seconds or two seconds or it might have been cut out. I’ve just got to wait and see.”

As anxious as the wait will be for Williams and how disappointed he will be if he is “cut,” he will always hold in high esteem the memory of the meeting of his longtime movie idol.

“I have always admired Eddie Murphy and he is the one that inspired me to sign on with a casting company,” Williams said. “I’ve had many opportunities to be in movies and commercials but to be in a movie with Eddie Murphy was more than I could have ever hoped for.”

The opportunity to be in the Murphy movie came via Williams’ appearance in “The Quest” because it kind of “singled’ him out.

“Being a Royal bather was not my style but it worked because I got to meet Eddie Murphy,” Williams said, laughing. “The scene was all set up like a castle with African artwork and statues. I was nervous and so excited that I was going to be in the same room with Eddie Murphy. When he walked by me and spoke and I just froze. I couldn’t believe it was happening. My dream was coming true.”

But the wait to see himself in a movie with his idol would be long. The pandemic put the movie on hold until Friday. Then, it will be Willie B. Williams time to shine.

“But, even if my scene was cut, I’ll still be happy and honored to have met Eddie Murphy and to have had the opportunity to be there when the camera rolled for ‘Coming to America 2,’” Williams said. “Not many people can say that.”

Williams said Murphy is a funny guy and he, too, likes to have fun and make people laugh.

“I can relate to Eddie Murphy because we have the same kind of personalities,” Williams said, adding that although he doesn’t have stars in his eyes, “dreams can come true.”

And, Sir Willie B. Williams is a believer.