Woods planning to sit out of SBC Tournament, entering Transfer Portal

Troy freshman Kam Woods announced he will not participate in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Kam Woods, freshman from Bessemer, took to Twitter late Monday evening to announce his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“After talking with my family, I will not be playing in the SBC Tournament and entering the Transfer Portal to find a better fit for me and my game,” Woods posted on Twitter.

Woods was part of arguably one of Troy’s most exciting recruiting classes when he arrived on campus along side Duke Miles, Antwan Burnett and others.

Woods played in 22 games for the Trojans this season and averaged 26.7 minutes. Woods averaged 10.5 points per game, third most on the team.

Woods scored a season high 28 points in Troy’s 70-65 loss to Coastal Carolina in late January. Woods scored doubled figures in 12 games and more than 20 points four different times.