Brundidge offering COVID shots

The City of Brundidge will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine from 2 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 at Brundidge Station. Second shots will be administered from 2 until 6 p.m. on April 10.

The vaccine is made possible by Troy Regional Medical Center.

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright said the city greatly appreciates TRMC making the vaccine possible.

“TRMC will have 200 vaccines available for first and second doses and the vaccine will be available on a first-come basis,” Wright said. “Those eligible will include those ages 65 and above, first responders, correctional officers, food and agriculture workers, manufacturers, grocers, public transit workers, those involved in education, child care workers and judicial employees.

Wright said paperwork is required to receive the vaccine.