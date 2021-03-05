The Messenger launches ‘Mutt Madness’

The staff of The Messenger is excited to announce the launch of its new promotional contest, “Mutt Madness,” with Troy Animal Clinic as the sponsor.

Mutt Madness will pit the first 64 canines entered into the contest into a basketball tournament style bracket challenge and readers will vote online for weekly dog winners to advance to the next round. To enter your pooch in the contest, visit troymessenger.com/mutt-madness.

“This is the first of many online voting photo contests we will be doing at the Messenger,” The Messenger Publisher Bobby Rice said. “In addition to photo contests we will also be doing online sweepstakes, online brackets and online pick’em contests.

“These contests generate a lot of excitement and engagement with our readers and are a great way for a business to engage with a large audience. In the first 12 hours of announcing the Mutt Madness photo contest we had 34 pet dog photos uploaded to the online contest page. 18 of the people that uploaded photos opted in to receive promotional messages from our sponsor. As I tell people, readers of newspapers are my age and older. Interestingly, the age range of the majority of people that have submitted photos of their dogs are between the ages of 18-44. That is because we also deployed our digital media assets in announcing this contest to the residents of Pike County. Be on the lookout for our next digital promotion which will be College Basketball Bracket Challenge”

If you are interested in an online promotion please call Kait Nesbitt at 334-670-6318