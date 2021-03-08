Human Society sponsors spay/neuter clinic

Thanks to a generous, anonymous donation, the Humane Society of Pike County is able to sponsor its annual spay/neuter clinic.

Donna Brockmann, HSPC president, said residents of Pike County and students at Troy University are eligible to participate in the clinic which is now open.

“The HSPC will pay for the first $50 of the procedure,” Brockmann said. “Appointments for the procedures must be scheduled in advance.”

The participating veterinarians are: Dr. Steve Barron/Southern Animal Hospital & Pet Resort; Drs. Robert and Douglas Hawkins/Troy Animal Clinic; Dr. Lawrence Johnston/Pike Animal Hospital; Dr. W. J. Maddox/Trojan Animal Clinic; and Drs. Christine Simmer and Jack Jones/Jones Animal Clinic.

“The spay/neuter clinic would not be possible except for the extremely generous, anonymous donation of $15,000,” Brockmann said. “Last summer, because of the pandemic, the Humane Society of Pike County was not able to sponsor its annual Pet Photo Contest nor publish a calendar from that contest. Both are fundraisers that support the spay/neuter clinic. Selling ads for the calendar throughout the county would not have been safe, from a medical standpoint. Also, it would have been difficult, financially, for some of our businesses to take ads and the ads pay for the calendar.”

Brockmann said the decision to cancel the fun and fundraising projects was a difficult one.

“That meant not being able to have the spay/neuter clinic but because of the generosity of a wonderful animal lover, the clinic is now open,” she said.

“Now, hopefully, other animal lovers will do their part in having the animals spayed/neutered,” Brockmann said. “The clinic makes the procedures more affordable and we encourage everyone to take advantage of this money-saving opportunity to help reduce the number of unwanted and unloved animals in Pike County. Let’s keep them out of the shelter, off the streets and from being abused. Additionally, animals that are altered tend to lead healthier and longer lives and that is a bonus for pet parents.”

For more information or to join the Humane Society of Pike County, visit the society’s website at pikehumane.org.