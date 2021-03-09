Col. Daniel A. Linton, Jr., 89, of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Green Hills Memorial Cemetery Veteran’s Garden with Reverend Rick Hayes officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be Lane Linton, Dane Linton, Jamie Hartford, Dan Stokes, Taylor Oliver and Terry Linton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jordan Hartford, Titus Hartford, and Peter Martin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Green Hills Funeral Home. State health guidelines will be implemented for all services, and masks are suggested for attendance. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Glenwood United Methodist Church General Fund (222 W Dyer St., Glenwood, AL 36034).

Col. Linton is survived by his wife of 32 years, Rebecca Linton of Montgomery; children, Dane Linton of Goshen, Alabama, Tracy Hartford (Jamie) of Auburn, Alabama, and Lane Linton of Troy and Guntersville, Alabama; grandchildren, Abby (Taylor) Linton Oliver of Auburn, Alabama, Titus Hartford of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jordan Hartford of Hayward, California, and Allison Linton Martin (Peter) of Opelika, Alabama; great-grandson, James Martin; brother, Terry (Gail) Linton of Cullman, Alabama; sisters, Danibel Brabham of Andalusia, Alabama, Peggy Stough of Lakeland, Florida, and Jean Pullen of Sugar Hill, Georgia; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loyal K-9 companion, Bentley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel A. Linton, Sr. and Claudia English Linton and sisters, Dorothy King and Patti Sadler. For a full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Linton family.