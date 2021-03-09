Forrest Lee goes bald: A benefit fundraiser for Cara Hussey

The Burden of Cancer in the United States is heavy.

In 2020, it was estimated 1,806,590 new cases of cancer would be diagnosed in the United States and 606,520 people would die from the disease.

Staggering stats but, when cancer hits home, cancer is no longer a number; it has a name.

Cara Carter Hussey of Goshen is its name.

Hussey is undergoing cancer treatment at M.D. Anderson in Houston, Texas. She was diagnosed with cancer in January. Because of coronavirus restrictions, Hussey’s family is not able to visit her in the hospital but she was able to see them before she had surgery a week ago.

Forrest Lee said Cara Hussey has touched so many lives in so many ways, in the community, in the churches she attends and in area schools where she has taught.

“Cara is active in the community and in the three Methodist churches on our charge — Goshen, Little Oak and Henderson. She plays the piano at all three churches,” Lee said. “Cara recently retired from Coffee County Schools where she was the guidance counselor at Zion Chapel. She also served Goshen and Pike County schools in Brundidge in that same capacity.”

On Friday, March 19, a benefit fundraiser for Hussey will be held at Raymond’s Barber & Style Shop in Troy to assist the family with expenses associated with travel and lodging while Hussey is undergoing treatments in Houston.

At 7 a.m. on March 19, Raymond Ledford will open his barber and style shop on South Brundidge Street and give Lee a “no charge” head shaving. Hopes are that those, who will enjoy seeing a “bald Forrest,” will take the opportunity to con-tribute to the benefit fundraiser for Cara Carter Hussey.

The shaving will be done in two buzzes.

First, Ledford is going to give Lee a Mohawk. After Lee poses for pictures, Ledford will lather Lee’s head and shave Forrest to a bald head.

Lee laughed at the thought being bald.

“Only for Cara,” he said, laughing. “Only for her.”

“The Cut” to help fight cancer may be viewed live on TV2, Troy CableVision and on Facebook.

Hopes are that seeing Forrest Lee’s bald head will start the day with fun and laughter and will be incentive for the community to prayerfully support Cara’s husband, Donnie Hussey, and children Reed Knighten and Lauren Knighten Boutwell and her mother, Irene Carter, as they support her with love and caring during her continuing treatments.

Contributions may be sent to Stephanie Snyder, 5840 County Road 2290, Goshen, AL 36035.