Police Reports

Arrests

March 5

Jessica Lynn Byrd, 34, West Orange Street, was charged on an alias writ of arrest.

George Frank Calhoun, 36, County Road 6606, was charged on four capias warrants

Randy Lee Parker, 58, County Road 97, Abbeville, was charged on four alias writs of arrest.

Deanna Frances Strickland, 46, Sandy Lane, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

March 6

Teresia McLendon Bennett, 53, Mulberry Street, was charged in an arrest warrant.

Earl Kevins Sneed, 40, Mahone Court, was charged in an arrest warrant.

A minor on Pale Drive was charged with driving under the influence.

March 8

Billy Joe Gallops II, 49, Chapman Road, Goodwater, was charged with driving under the influ-ence.

Jeremy Jeramine Swanson, 29, 6th Street, Brundidge, was charged with contempt of court.

Incident Reports

March 3

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

March 4

Second-degree receiving stolen property was reported on Elm Street

Harassment was reported at Southland Village

Third-degree assault was reported on South Brundidge Street.

Lost property was reported on Trojan Way

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was reported on Riverview Drive.

Third-degree domestic violence — harassment was reported on Brundidge Boulevard.

March 5

Second-degree criminal trespass was reported on South Brundidge Street.

Harassing communications and third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Margaret Lane.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on South George Wallace Drive.

Third-degree theft of property was reported on South Brundidge Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on County Road 2208.

Harassing communications were reported on Dendron Avenue.

A stolen vehicle was recovered on County Road 2210.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on West Hodges Street.

A juvenile complaint was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of methamphetamine was reported on Gardner Bassett Road.

Discharging a firearm in the city limits was reported on Ashley Avenue.

March 6

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property as reported on Lakeview Circle.

Unauthorized use of an automobile was reported on County Road 5521.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Chandler Street.

A vehicle was searched on County Road 1181.

A first offense report of possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree criminal trespass was reported on Knox Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on South Three Notch Street.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

March 7

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Martin Luther King Drive.

Found property was reported on Standard Street.

Suspicious circumstances on US Hwy 231

Lost Property on E Court Square

Vehicle Search at Southland Village

3-8-2021

Child Custody Dispute on County Road 4417

Suspicious circumstances on Elm Street

DISCLAIMER:

All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.