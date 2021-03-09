Queen L. McLeod, 85, a resident of Montgomery, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her residence. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 2 pm at Antioch Baptist Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the cemetery.

She is survived by her sons: Michael Madaris, Terry (Kathy) Madaris; grandchildren: Christopher Wayne Madaris, Katey Laine Madaris, Karly Landry Madaris; Kaleb Louis Madaris, April Madaris Burns, Richard Shayne (Lela) Madaris, Bryan (Dawn) Madaris; 6 great grandchildren, and brother: Billy (Linda) Scarbrough.

She is preceded in death by her son: Richard Madaris.

