Trojans fall late against Samford

The Troy Trojans opened up an eight game homestand with a midweek matchup against Samford on Tuesday night at Riddle-Pace Field.

A two run top of the ninth by Samford gave the Bulldogs a 6-4 win over the Trojans.

It was Troy’s first game at home since knocking of Jacksonville on February 28.

Tied at four in the ninth inning, the Bulldogs pulled ahead with a sacrifice fly to right field. The Bulldogs scored the final run on a wild pitch, bringing the score to 6-4 heading to the bottom of the ninth.

Following Samson’s two ninth inning runs, Cerny began the bottom of the ninth with a double off the wall in right. He came around to score on a single by Kyle Mock bringing the score to 6-5 with nobody out. The Trojans had runners on second first with one out in the inning before Frederic and William Sullivan both went down swinging to end the threat and the game.

DJ Wilkinson got the start for the Trojans. Wilkinson let up the first two runs of the game in the top half of the second inning. The Bulldogs scratched across the first run on a sacrifice fly by Ayrton Schafer. One batter later Ryan Crockett hit a home run over the wall in right field.

The Trojans quickly tied the game in their half of the second inning when Logan Cerny cleared the wall in left for a two-run home run.

Clay Sterns began the third inning with a single and after a single by Drew Frederic, Easton Kirk singled to left, driving in both runners giving Troy a 4-2 lead.

The Bulldogs had runners on second and first with two outs in the fifth inning when Garrett Howe cleared the bases with a triple down the right field line, tying the game at four.

Wilkinson pitched six innings and allowed four runs on five hits. Lance Johnson came in to pitch the seventh and eighth inning before giving way to Mason Kenney in the ninth.

Rigsby Mosley and Cerny led the Trojans at the plate with three hits a piece. Cerny also had two RBI.

The Trojans will be back in action on Friday when they open up a three-game series against Tulane.