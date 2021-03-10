‘Don’t Drop it in Alabama’ campaign coming up

It’s the time of year again when Alabama People Against a Littered state is gearing up its annual “Don’t Drop it in Alabama” campaign.

Each April, Alabama PALS conducts the campaign to raise awareness about litter and to clean up the state’s roadways and other unsightly areas. The Pike County Commission is encouraging local residents to take part in the annual campaign as well.

Rene Green is serving as the Don’t Drop it in Alabama coordinator for Pike County. Green said the COVID-19 pandemic really slowed down clean-ups in Pike County last April and the coronavirus prohibited using inmate works crews to pick up trash as well. She said, as a result, there are some areas of Pike County that really need people to pitch in and help clean up.

“We’re encouraging churches, clubs and even neighborhoods to get together and organize a community clean-up,” Green said. “The county will provide all of the bags and take care of the disposal of the trash.”

Green said anyone interested in organizing a clean up can contact her at 334-566-5408 for more information. Green said the clean-up can be scheduled at any time during the month of April. She said county will provide trash bags for anyone that participates in the Don’t Drop it in Alabama campaign. She said after volunteers complete their clean-up, the trash bags can be dropped of at the county shop, located at 301 Riverview Dr., and the county will dispose of the litter.