Eagles pull away late in 8-1 win over Pleasant Home

The Goshen Eagles scored all their runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat Pleasant Home 8-1 on Tuesday evening in Andalusia.

The Eagles improve to 3-1 on the season. Along with defeating Pleasant Home on Tuesday, the Eagles have also defeated Highland Home and Daleville. Goshen’s lone loss came against McKenzie, 10-9.

The Eagles trailed 1-0 entering the fifth inning. They scored two runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth to pull away from Pleasant Home.

Peyton Stamey and Andrew Galloway pitched for the Eagles. Stamey pitched four innings and allowed one run on two hits. Galloway pitched the final two innings for the Eagles and did not allow a base runner.

Bryce Williams finished 3-4 at the plate with one RBI. Jeff Warrick, Brian Saupe and Stamey all finished with two hits and one RBI.

The Eagles will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Jack to take on Zion Chapel.